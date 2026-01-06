Chael Sonnen Says Arman Tsarukyan’s “Next Fight Is Going to Be for the UFC Title” and ‘Ahalkalakets’ Is No Longer in “Purgatory”

Chael Sonnen has somehow remained convinced that Arman Tsarukyan will fight for the title in his next bout.

Tsarukyan most recently beat Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar. After that, he called out champion Ilia Topuria for a fight in January. However, Topuria went on a hiatus due to personal reasons. Now, Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje will fight for the interim belt at UFC 324, and the winner will face ‘El Matador’ later this year when he makes his return.

The MMA community and fans believe Arman Tsarukyan was not granted another title shot as punishment for pulling out of his UFC 311 title fight. Sonnen, however, does not think that narrative to be true.

Chael Sonnen convinced Arman Tsarukyan’s next fight is going to be for the title

The former UFC fighter believes that although the promotion and UFC CEO Dana White did admit at the UFC 311 post-fight presser that ‘Ahalkalakets’ is going back to the drawing board and will have to work his way up for another title shot, the promotion did grant him forgiveness when he was offered to serve as backup for the UFC 317 headliner and even made weight for the bout. In a recent YouTube video, Sonnen said:

“For how long do we plan to purgatory [Arman] Tsarukyan? And I am not convinced he’s in purgatory…. I am a very big Tsarukyan defender. I am just not sure that he’s in detention. Now, why do I say that? Yes, he went into a weird purgatory when he missed the Islam fight. That’s true. But he got out the day that he weighed in to be a backup fighter for the undisputed title [UFC 317]. And I think that people forget that he was offered that opportunity. I believe the offering of that opportunity was the agreement by all, ‘we are good.'”

Sonnen added that ‘Ahalkalakets’ wanted a title fight in January, after having fought in late November. A quick turnaround in two months to fight for the title could be something the UFC did not want him to do, and there were several moving factors because of which the 29-year-old did not get a title shot.

“He got put in what was known as a number one contender’s match in November, but that was supposed to draw into Ilia, who then says he’s not going to be present, and they decide to contest the title in January. So that would be a turnaround for Tsarukyan from November to January, and it’s just very quick. I think Tsarukyan’s next fight is going to be for the title.”

Chael Sonnen also hinted that the soon-to-be interim lightweight champion may be forced to wait for a title unification bout with Ilia Topuria. Instead, the UFC could move forward with an Ilia Topuria vs. Arman Tsarukyan matchup, similar to how Jon Jones fought Stipe Miocic while then-interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall was left waiting. The UFC Hall of Famer added:

“I think some of these moving parts, just simply with the dates, is what is stopping Arman’s opportunity.”

Check out Chael Sonnen’s comments about Arman Tsarukyan below (5:00):