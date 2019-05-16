Daniel Cormier Fires Back At Stipe Miocic Over ‘Idiot’ Comments

Spread the word!













UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has responded to Stipe Miocic calling him an idiot in a recent interview earlier this week.

Cormier scored a KO win over Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event.

Now, the rematch has been booked, which is expected to serve as the headliner of the upcoming UFC 241 pay-per-view event on August 17, 2019, at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The former UFC champion went on record earlier this week by calling him out for some of the comments he has made. Now, DC has returned the favor by promising something.

That something is the fact that he will break Miocic like UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones almost did to him after suffering two devastating losses.

“He’s gonna be done.” Cormier said on his Talk and Talker podcast recently (H/T to MMAFighting). “After this one, it will be very hard for Stipe to get back to where he once was because this one’s going to break him. I know what the second Jones fight did to me. It almost broke me. But all my life experiences – my father, my cousin, my daughter, my roommate – all those life experiences allowed me to keep things in perspective, whereas he hasn’t really had to do that. So when he loses in this spot, I don’t think he’ll be able to recover from it. It’ll be too much.”