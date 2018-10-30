Daniel Cormier Explains Which Fight Should Be Made Next For Khabib Nurmagomedov

Daniel Cormier explains who Khabib Nurmagomedov should fight next following the biggest win thus far in his pro-MMA career.

The UFC lightweight champion is coming off a massive win over former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. This fight served as the headliner of the UFC 229 pay-per-view event. However, with the brawl after the fight, his future is up in the air depending on what the NSAC decides.

Since that fight, there has been a lot of speculation as to who he should fight next. Whether that be McGregor again, a potential showdown against Georges St-Pierre or even a boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather.

Daniel Cormier Has An Idea

One fighter has sounded off on this topic, which is UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. The training partner of Khabib thinks the fight to be made next is against GSP.

“Khabib has a number of options,” Cormier said recently on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Tony is great. I don’t dislike Tony Ferguson at all. I think he’s a phenomenal fighter, this dude’s a beast. I think he’s the tougher matchup for Khabib but I say do Khabib vs. Georges St-Pierre. That’s the fight. It’s big.”

The UFC champ believes the fight would have to go down at 165 pounds at catchweight in order for it to happen.

“Matchup wise, Tony, tough, GSP, super tough; but the history and the matchup of a GSP fight, at 165.” Cormier said (H/T to MMAfighting). “It doesn’t have to be for a belt. This is a big enough fight that it doesn’t have to be for a title. Make it a catchweight fight. When you’ve got names like Khabib and Georges, it can be for anything. Let those guys fight.”

Cormier did make it known while asked for his prediction that he thinks this would be the closest fight to be made for Khabib. However, he thinks the UFC lightweight champion could get it done by unanimous decision.