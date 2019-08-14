Daniel Cormier Explains What He’d Do Differently In Jon Jones Trilogy Fight

Spread the word!













Daniel Cormier will only have a light heavyweight fight with Jon Jones if he’s paid well, and he has an idea of what he would do differently the third time around.

Cormier defends his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 241 this weekend. However, as is the case with him all the time now, the topic of Jones will always come up. “Bones” recently claimed a third fight would never happen at light heavyweight. However, he would prefer to face Cormier at light heavyweight rather than heavyweight.

The same goes for “DC” and that’s how he’s still thinking. But going back down to 205 will come at a price for him:

“Yes, it’s absolutely how I’m thinking,” Cormier told BT Sport. “I don’t want to stack the deck. I’ve always been the guy who has overcome odds. …From wrestling to fighting. How much would people expect of me after I’ve lost to him twice, especially how I lost to him the last time.

“So for me, it will be about overcoming those odds again. So yeah, I would definitely want it to be at 205, but it’ll cost, it’ll cost a lot of money to make me go back to 205.“

So what does Cormier do differently if he and Jones do collide for a third time, especially after losing their first two fights? For one, don’t lose focus:

“I just got to really stay the course,” Cormier explained. “I think we made some really good adjustments in the second fight but I just did not stay the course. I started having success in that fight and I lost myself for a moment.

“I think I build on the gameplan that we had in fight number two and just really stay laser focused. Because if not, you see what can happen as it happened to me in fight number two.”

Do you think Cormier vs. Jones will ever happen at light heavyweight again?