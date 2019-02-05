Daniel Cormier Explains Why He Won’t Rematch ‘Entitled’ Stipe Miocic

Daniel Cormier has no plans to grant Stipe Miocic a rematch.

Cormier defeated Miocic this past July with a tremendous first-round knockout. Prior to the defeat, Miocic was the most successful heavyweight champion in UFC history. He was the first man to successfully defend the strap three times. In his fourth defense, however, “DC” was able to render the Croatian-American unconscious.

Rather than granting Miocic an immediate rematch, Cormier instead defended the title successfully against Derrick Lewis at Madison Square Garden. Recently, Miocic suggested Cormier owes him a championship rematch. Cormier went off on his former foe for his comments in a Twitter rant today (Tues., February 5, 2019):

I don’t owe anyone shit! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Do you guys wanna know why I’m not fighting @stipemiocic again? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Reason 1: he’s being entitled, why have I fought since and he hasn’t. He lost the fight is he still the champ? Reason 2: I’m hurt Reason3: how do I do it better? I beat him in a round last time ? https://t.co/sQF4Wu5q6P — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 5, 2019

Initially, Cormier’s plans were to retire around his 40th birthday. However, with nagging injuries keeping him sidelined, he’ll likely make it past that date. UFC President Dana White has said he believes “DC” has two or three more fights left in him.

Some of those bouts include match-ups against the likes of Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately, a rematch against Miocic looks extremely doubtful at this point.



