Daniel Cormier has weighed on the bizarre series on interactions between UFC middleweight Julian Marquez and pop star Miley Cyrus. Marquez recently had a viral post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, where he asked for a callout. Typically such callouts would be aimed at other fighters, in order to set up a favourable matchup. However, Marquez called out Miley Cyrus, asking if she would his Valentine.

‘Miley Cyrus, will you be my valentine?’



Julian Marquez shot his shot last night. 🤣💘



(🎥: @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/FnSCYP2ASg — theScore (@theScore) February 14, 2021

To the surprise of many, Miley actually responded. The American singer stated that should Marquez get an MC shaved into his chest hair, she was all for it. However, Marquez, in some bizarre lapse of judgement, threw a counter offer at he, stating that he only would, if she got a henna tattoo of his nickname, ‘The Cuban Missile Crisis’ on her stomach.

I still cant get over how julian marquez, a relatively unknown UFC fighter asked miley cyrus on a date, she responded on twitter asking him to shave MC into his chest hair and she was his, and this no name mfr just fumbled the bag by responding with some cringe request of his own pic.twitter.com/YDjAkr8RNh — Cregg says Vaya Con Dios (@CraigChrist_) February 15, 2021

Marquez’s Blunder

Miley was unsurprisingly unimpressed with Marquez’s request and promptly shut down the middleweight. In an Instagram story, she posted a picture with the caption “This could have been your but you dumb.” The rest of the MMA community are now reacting to Marquez’s ill-advised actions, and none have been more vocal than Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier. In the latest episode of Cormier and Ariel Helwani’s podcast show, DC & Helwani, Cormier had the following to say:

“You come and give a demand to Miley Cyrus, Julian Marquez? It was a blunder because now it’s over. It’s over. She’s not engaging anymore, it’s over. She’s like ‘well, I gave the UFC guy a Tweet. I gave the guy an opportunity…’ If he had [shaved ‘MC’ into his chest hair], she would have responded, she would have Retweeted it, she would have talked about it. But now…

“This is the action of a guy that’s never had a girlfriend. I don’t think Julian Marquez has ever had a girlfriend in his life. You don’t see stuff like that, you got the cool girl! You got the belle of the ball to respond. All you’ve got to do is go and shave the ‘MC’, and the moment you take the picture you can just shave it all off and it’ll grow back in two days. But instead, you make a demand to Miley Cyrus.”

Cormier ended the rant by saying that “I crumbled for the poor guy. “I literally died inside for the poor guy. Julian, you blew it. He’s a nice guy, but he blew it” (as transcribed by BJPenn.com).

What are your thoughts on Cormier’s comments? Let us know in the comments.