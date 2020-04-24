Dana White Provides More Details About Fight Island

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White has provided an update on his proposed Fight Island which will host upcoming events.

White spoke to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, shortly after announcing the UFC 249 card and its new venue in Jacksonville, Florida. He explained American based fights will take place in Florida for the foreseeable future.

Fight Island will act as the venue for international fight nights. It is currently having the infrastructure built and will be ready to host events in June according to White. (Via Marc Raimondi)

“White: The May 9 card is going to be in Florida. The venue doesn’t matter. It’s on ESPN. Nobody can go. There won’t be any fans. We’re going to follow all the rules and guidelines. We had a 30-page plan we submitted to the governor of Nevada.”

“Dana White tells Brett Okamoto that May 9 is on for PPV and they’re running several closed events in the coming months. Fight Island will be a thing, then go away when things return to normal.He plans to have an Octagon on the beach.”

White: Fight Island should be up and running in June. So I should be able to start running international events in June. From May 9 to May 23, we’ll knock out four shows. And then in June we can start international stuff on the island. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 24, 2020

