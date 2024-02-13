UFC CEO Dana White walks out on comedian Howie Mandel’s podcast: ‘I’m literally done’

Dana White is done doing podcasts.

On Tuesday, Howie Mandel — longtime comedian and star of America’s Got Talent — was scheduled to host White on his popular podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff. Everything appeared to be going well with Mandel lobbing a never-ending barrage of compliments at the UFC CEO. But when it was White’s turn to talk, he expressed his disdain for doing podcasts and promptly exited the studio.

“Thank you for all the kind words,” White said. “I appreciate it. I am so f*cking tired of doing podcasts. I’m literally done with them. I’m not doing any more podcasts.”

Those in the studio were left confused by White’s actions, but they did their best to press on.

What prompted White to walk out so suddenly is anyone’s guess. Perhaps we’ll find out this weekend during the UFC 298 press events, but for now, it looks like he won’t be accepting any more podcast invites.

Is the drama of UFC 300 Stressing Out Dana White?

Dana White’s job comes with an undeniable amount of stress, but he’s likely been dealing with a bit more than usual as rumors continue to run rampant regarding the promotion’s struggle to lock down a main event for UFC 300 on April 13. Thus far, 11 fights have been announced, but fans are beginning to grow impatient as the evening’s headliner remains a mystery.

Recently, reigning UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones revealed that the promotion offered him the UFC 300 spot, fueling speculation that the promotion is still scrambling to deliver something.

Of course, all of that is pure speculation. The fact is, we won’t know why White walked out on Mandel’s podcast until he tells us why. But one thing is for certain — he never would have pulled that sh*t on the Full Send podcast.