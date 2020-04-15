Dana White & Vince McMahon Added To Donald Trump’s Economic Task Force

Spread the word!













President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that UFC boss Dana White and WWE CEO Vince McMahon will be part of his economic task force.

The task force is believed to be charged with finding ways to boost the American economy which has been destroyed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a subsequent lack of industry.

White and McMahon are part of a large group of sports leaders who have been drafted in to help get the ball rolling again as Trump hopes to move America out of lockdown.

Andy Slater confirmed the full list of sports leaders on Twitter, he said. “JUST NOW: Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, Dana White, and Vince McMahon are part of a large group that will help advise on how to restart the economy, President Trump says.”

Brett Okamoto later confirmed the news when he spoke to Dana White who announced he’ll be pressing ahead with an event on May 9. He was previously forced to postpone all upcoming shows after Disney/ESPN advised him to do so.

Dana White confirmed this is true to me when we spoke earlier today. https://t.co/icBMfVweRH — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 14, 2020

Sports leaders are just one small sector of this taskforce which will see Trump consult experts in various fields as he attempts to bring the US economy back to life. However, the President was adamant about the importance of sports when he spoke on Tuesday and seemed determined to see them back on our screens sooner rather than later, he said.

“In sports – we want to get our sports back, so importantly,” Trump said. “… We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old. But I haven’t actually had too much time to watch. I would say maybe I watch one batter, and then I get back to work.”

Should Dana White and Vince McMahon be part of President Trump’s task force?