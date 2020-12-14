As far as UFC president Dana White is concerned, Anthony Johnson should be asked why he chose Bellator over them.

Johnson made headlines recently when it was revealed that he had signed with the Santa Monica-based promotion instead of returning to the UFC. Many observers were surprised especially given that he is not only one of the most exciting fighters in the world, but a former title challenger who still has a few years until he touches 40.

However, it wasn’t a decision from the UFC as White says his relationship with Johnson is still great. Instead, it seems to be a decision “Rumble” made for himself.

“Listen, we love the guy,” White told reporters following Friday’s UFC 256 official weigh-ins (via MMA Junkie). “I have a great relationship with him, I’ve always liked him, never had any problems with him other than some weight cutting issues back at 170 (pounds).

“He’s a great guy, we love him, we’d love to have him here, but it’s probably better for him to go somewhere else.”

When pressed for further details, White remained coy he believes it’s Johnson’s business why he chose Bellator, not his.

“No, he does want to be with the UFC,” White added. “It just didn’t work out. Ask him. That’s his business, not mine.”

Hopefully, we get some insight from Johnson in the next few weeks.

Why do you think Johnson opted for Bellator?