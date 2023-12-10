Colby Covington praises Donald Trump’s coaching ahead of UFC 296 title fight: ‘That guy would destroy me’

Colby Covington has allegedly received coaching from none other than Donald Trump ahead of his epic title fight against Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

The American superstar has not been the most active participant in the welterweight division lately but is still waltzing into a title shot this Saturday. The abrasive nature of ‘Chaos’ merely disguises his brilliance in the cage, and now that he’s received training from none other than Donald Trump himself, Covington is feeling unstoppable.

The former U.S. president and Colby Covington share a close bond, and ‘Chaos’ recently took the time to open up about their relationship. Detailing steamy trips to the former president’s vacation home, and late-night war meetings over the phone.

Colby Covington details the coaching he received from Donald Trump

“He is my good friend, it’s not like I was just meeting up with him every couple of months. I was at his house in Mar a Lago a couple of weeks ago, I call him regularly to ask him about a gameplan,” Colby Covington told Mirror Fighting, speaking about the former president. “He’s given me great coaching advice for this fight. Trump is the better fighter [than me], that guy has knuckles like lunchboxes.”

“That guy is so big that he would destroy me if we fought,” Covington continued. “I have the most important and famous person on planet earth coming to my fights to watch me front row. Who does Leon have? Does he have the royal family, Paddington the Bear, or Mary f****ng Poppins coming? Leon is a nobody, he is the B-side and I’m the A-side.”

The bond between the former president and ‘Chaos’ is strong, and Covington even went into vivid detail about the mastery that Trump has with his rod.

“The guy is a PGA tour level professional golfer, he shoots under par,” Colby Covington said, speaking of what he regularly witnesses when he and the former president play golf together. “It’s incredible to watch him and his golf swing, he is dedicated to his craft and the sport of golf. I like to go out there and watch him, sit in the golf cart sometimes to just be amazed at how good Trump is at golf. He is the smartest and best president we’ve had in the history of America.”

Do you think the special relationship between Colby Covington and Donald Trump will inspire ‘Chaos’ to defeat his British adversary?