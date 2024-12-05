Dana White Spurns Jon Jones and Calls Islam Makhachev the Number 1 Pound-For-Pound Fighter in the World

Is Dana White finally ready to admit that Jon Jones is not the No. 1 P4P fighter in the world?

Over the last several months, the UFC CEO has found himself in some very loud arguments with journalists over Jones’ rightful spot as the best mixed martial artist on the planet. However, White recently turned some heads when he acknowledged reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev during his announcement of the Dagestani’s next fight.

Makhachev vs Tsarukyan and Dvalishvili vs Nurmagomedov is LIVE January 18th from @intuitdome, California! #UFC311 pic.twitter.com/XZuAFUYAyC — danawhite (@danawhite) December 5, 2024

Currently, Makhachev is the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world with Jones sitting in the No. 2 spot. The ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ will have the chance to solidify his spot at the top on January 18 when he returns to the Octagon for a lightweight championship showdown with Arman Tsarukyan.

Their headliner at UFC 311 will be the second-ever meeting between Makhachev and Tsarukyan, the first coming at UFC on ESPN+ 7 in 2019. On that night, Tsarukyan made his promotional debut and came up short against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege. Since then, Tsarukyan has gone 9-1 with his most recent victories coming against Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira.

Can Jon Jones take the No. 1 spot with a win over Tom Aspinall

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is fresh off his first defense of the undisputed heavyweight title, smashing through former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden.

Immediately following the win, ‘Bones’ left the door open for a potential title unification bout with Tom Aspinall, the UFC’s interim heavyweight champion. Jones has spent much of 2024 dismissing the possibility of a fight with Aspinall, but it seems like Jones is ready to sit down and iron out a deal with the organization.