Dana White Sounds Off On Further Sanctions For Conor McGregor

UFC President Dana White is apparently on good terms with former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor following his antics that could’ve cost the promotion their UFC 223 pay-per-view event.

McGregor and several members of his entourage decided to fly from Ireland to Brooklyn, New York in April during fight week of UFC 223 to get revenge on current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov as it all started once the UFC lightweight champion got into an argument with McGregor’s training partner, Artem Lobov, earlier that week. This led to McGregor attacking the fighter bus that had Nurmagomedov on and he was arrested as a result, then was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief.

McGregor’s legal troubles are behind him after he agreed to a plea deal that will have a record of guilty of disorderly conduct charge earlier this week that will see him do five days of community service, anger management classes and have to pay restitution for the damage to the bus.

Now, the promotion is attempting to book McGregor and Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title fight at the upcoming UFC 229 PPV event. White noted that he and Conor are on good terms following this incident where they will move forward in their business relationship.

“Conor has faced a lot of repercussions,” said White to the media on Friday following the UFC on FOX 30 weigh-ins. “Conor has lost a lot of money and a lot of time and yeah, Conor and I are good. We’re good.” “There’s been a lot of time leading up to this, especially once we knew how this thing was gonna play out for him in New York,” White said. “Yeah, I agree with what he said. We’re all in a good place.” “The fight everybody wants to see is Conor and Khabib,” White said. “That’s the fight.”

Dana White on how soon we can expect Conor McGregor's return to the octagon and where discussions with his management currently stand pic.twitter.com/Bv72UjpNOn — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 28, 2018

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.