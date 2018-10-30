Dana White Shuts Down Khabib vs. Mayweather Rumors

Khabib Nurmagomedov has quite the list of options since he submitted Conor McGregor at October 6’s UFC 229.

Most diehard MMA fans believe he should face former interim champ Tony Ferguson. But there’s one fight that seems to keep popping up in the news nonetheless. That’s his rumored boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Both “The Eagle” and “Money” have teased another MMA-boxing crossover fight that would of course take place in boxing. But UFC President Dana White has been there and done that. McGregor lost to “Money” in the squared circle last year, and White is over it. He told TMZ Sports today (October 30, 2018) that if Mayweather wants Khabib he has to come fight a “real fight” in the Octagon:

“Listen, if Mayweather wants to fight, come fight. You fight in the UFC. We’re not boxing him. We did that once. That’s over. “You wanna fight? You come fight … a REAL fight.”

Mayweather has often teased a crossover into MMA himself. But on the wrong side of 40 with an undefeated record in tow, that seems like more than a longshot at this point.

He’s keeping himself more than relevant by pitting himself against MMA’s biggest champion of the moment. That’s an art Mayweather is an expert at. As for Khabib, his manager Ali Abdel-Aziz recently teased some big news for his undefeated client.

Based on White’s claims, it won’t be the megafight with Mayweather.