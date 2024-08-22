The Elon Musk of Sports: Dana White, Sean Strickland Explains

Sean Strickland may not have much of a relationship with Dana White, but the outspoken ex-champion has nothing but respect for the UFC CEO, especially when it comes to his stance on free speech.

Once upon a time, the UFC used to be a bit more strict on what athletes could and could not say in public. Just ask Matt Mitrione. But those days appear to be long gone.

Today, athletes are essentially free to share their hot takes on everything from gender to politics and even crazy conspiracy theories.

Strickland, who has made a name for himself saying pretty much anything he wants, no matter how extremely wicked shockingly evil, and vile it is, shared his appreciation for White and his willingness to allow athletes to do what no other sports organization in the world will.

“Me and Dana, we have no relationship,” Strickland told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “I don’t talk to Dana. I deal a lot with Hunter [Campbell]. I got Hunter’s number, but me and Dana, we have no relationship. “I think I respect Dana for what he’s done for the UFC. I mean, look at what he’s for not only that, but freedom of speech. Nowhere else in any sporting aspect would anybody allow fighters, me or anybody else, to have such a personality.“

Sean Strickland shows respect to Dana White. 👊



"To have Dana still double down and say, "Hey, you're next in line."



"I respect Dana for what he's done for the UFC. Look at what he's accomplished for the UFC and for freedom of speech. Nowhere else in any sport would anyone… pic.twitter.com/KKZpc6lxCG — MMA.PROS.PICK (@MMAPROSPICK) August 21, 2024

Just call Dana White the Elon Musk of sports.

Is a rematch with ‘DDP’ next for Sean Strickland?

After surrendering the middleweight title to Dricus Du Plessis via a closely contested split decision in January, ‘Tarzan’ has established himself as the next man in line following a bounce-back performance against Paulo Costa earlier this summer.

Since then, ‘DDP’ has successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya, setting the stage for a rematch between himself and Strickland.

Of course, those plans could be derailed depending on how things play out when former titleholder Robert Whittaker squares off with unbeaten Chechen sensation Khamzat Chimaev this October in Abu Dhabi.