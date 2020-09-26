UFC president Dana White has breathed life into a potential super fight between long-time light-heavyweight king Jon Jones and middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Jones relinquished his 205lb title earlier this year and announced his intention to compete at heavyweight moving forward. The move saddened some fans who were hoping he would take on ‘Stylebender’ in the near future. A move to heavyweight obviously pours cold water on a Jones vs. Adesanya fight.



Speaking to TMZ Sports the UFC boss seemed less than convinced that Jones is dead set on moving to heavyweight. White even suggested ‘Bones’ may remain at light-heavyweight to regain his title or take on Adesanya if he emerges victorious at UFC 253.

“Jon hasn’t moved up to heavyweight yet. We don’t know what Jon’s gonna do,” White said.

“If you’re Jon Jones right now, you probably sit back and watch what happens this weekend, see who wins, how they win, and maybe make them defend the title and then you come back and try to regain it.”

“Or you move up to heavyweight. Or if Adesanya wins this weekend, you fight Adesanya, I don’t know. Jon Jones is in a really good position right now.” (Transcribed by Bleacher Report)

Jones was last seen in action at UFC 247 back in February. The 205lb GOAT successfully defend his title against Dominick Reyes, beating the number one contender via unanimous decision. The fight was razor close and many believed Reyes had done enough to dethrone the champ. Jones though was uninterested in a rematch and has now set his sights on heavyweight gold.

Adesanya is set to make the second defence of his middleweight title later tonight. ‘Stylebender’ will take on Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa in the UFC 253 on ‘Fight Island’. Last time out he beat Yoel Romero in what many believed to be a disappointing fight and performance from the champion who looked spectacular when beating Robert Whittaker to claim the title.

Do you agree with Dana White? Can Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya still happen next?