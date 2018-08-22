Dana White Reveals Which Fight Was His Best Promoted

Dana White reveals which fight he thought that he promoted the best during his time as boss of the Las Vegas-based promotion.
Obviously, White has promoted so many fights to think about might just make your head spin and he’s arguably, one of the greatest promoters in history. White stated in a recent interview that when it comes to this skill, he has a rather simple formula and mentality behind it.
The Fight
White believes that the biggest fight that he has promoted was the women’s bantamweight title fight between Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm. This fight went down on November 15, 2015, at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. It made history as the most attended UFC event in the history of the company with 56,214 fight fans. Coming into this fight, Rousey was heavily favored to defeat Holm.
White stated that within the promoting model, he thinks this fight was an exceptional moment of delivering on his job. Heading into this fight, Holm only had championship-level boxing credentials as she only took part in a few MMA fights at that point. However, she shocked the world and started the downfall of Rousey’s career. The fight ended once Holm connected with an iconic head-kick knockout.
Dana White Reveals
“When we put together fights, my job, because everyone is going to have an opinion right away saying, ‘This guy is going to win!’ My job is to get you to question who you think is going to win this fight,” White said in a recent interview with Tony Robbins. “So I need to gather all the information I can get on both guys. Then I need to sell you on why this fight isn’t going to go the way you think it’s going to go.”
“I would say my best one is Holly Holm versus Ronda Rousey,” White said (transcript courtesy of MMAJunkie). “I did a really good job with that one. When that fight came out the odds were incredibly huge that Ronda was going to win that fight. Nobody gave Holly a chance. I said, ‘Ronda’s never fought anybody like this. Holly striking, her head kicks, her this, her that.’ Even Joe Rogan said, ‘There’s no way Holly Holm wins this fight.’ Not only did we sell the fight, but Holly Holm won the fight.”