Dana White Reveals Which Fight Was His Best Promoted

Dana White reveals which fight he thought that he promoted the best during his time as boss of the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Obviously, White has promoted so many fights to think about might just make your head spin and he’s arguably, one of the greatest promoters in history. White stated in a recent interview that when it comes to this skill, he has a rather simple formula and mentality behind it.

The Fight

White believes that the biggest fight that he has promoted was the women’s bantamweight title fight between Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm. This fight went down on November 15, 2015, at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. It made history as the most attended UFC event in the history of the company with 56,214 fight fans. Coming into this fight, Rousey was heavily favored to defeat Holm.

White stated that within the promoting model, he thinks this fight was an exceptional moment of delivering on his job. Heading into this fight, Holm only had championship-level boxing credentials as she only took part in a few MMA fights at that point. However, she shocked the world and started the downfall of Rousey’s career. The fight ended once Holm connected with an iconic head-kick knockout.

