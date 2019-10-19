Dana White Responds To ‘F*cking Idiot’ Colby Covington’s Recent Threats

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White did not take too kindly to Colby Covington recently threatening to slap him at UFC 245. Covington recently noted that, should White try to wrap the welterweight title around his waist if he’s victorious against Kamaru Usman, he’s going to slap White with the UFC title.

“I can tell you who’s not wrapping it around my waist, and that will not be Dana White. If he tries to wrap it around my waist, I’m gonna take the belt from him and slap him in the face with it.”

White finally got the opportunity to respond to these comments during the UFC Boston post-fight press conference. The UFC boss called Covington a “big-mouthed f*cking idiot.”

“Good luck with that,” White said. “Good luck with that. He’s a big-mouthed f*cking idiot.”

It will be interesting to see how White and Covington interact at UFC 245. Covington will be challenging Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound throne in what will be “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” first career title defense.

The UFC 245 card features three title fights, including Usman vs. Covington, Max Holloway defending his featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski, and Amanda Nunes defending her women’s bantamweight strap against Germaine de Randamie.

What do you make of the beef between White and Covington?