Dana White Reacts To Darren Till Missing Weight Ahead Of UFC Liverpool

Earlier this morning (May 26, 2018), it was made clear that rising welterweight contender Darren Till had missed weight ahead of his scheduled UFC Fight Night 130 main event against Stephen Thompson, which will take place tomorrow (May 27, 2018) live on FOX Sports 1 from his home of Liverpool, England.

After weighing in 3.5 pounds over the 171-pound limit, Till was fined 30% of his purse, but he’ll also be forced to weigh in again tomorrow prior to the fight in which he can’t weigh more than 188 pounds.

Speaking on the situation, UFC President Dana White admitted that he was surprised:

“Not the situation I was expecting to be in right now, especially in his hometown,” White told MMAjunkie after UFC Fight Night 130 ceremonial weigh-ins. “You shouldn’t be missing weight in your hometown. Now we’ve got to sweat this thing all night, because he’s got to weigh 188 pounds tomorrow at 1 o’clock when he gets on the bus. So, not a good position to be in.”

And as far as what will happen if Till once again fails to make weight tomorrow, White said that decision lands on Thompson:

“That’s going to be up to ‘Wonderboy’ and his team,” White said.

In regards to “Wonderboy”, White gave the former two-time title challenger credit for not only entering enemy territory to take on an opponent ranked lower than him but for still electing to fight following Till’s weigh-in mishap:

“‘Wonderboy’ is incredible, and there’s never been debating that,” White said. “He’s had two title runs, and I was telling his dad earlier today: Sometimes you’ve got to remind people why you’re the No. 1 guy in the world. Going to Liverpool, taking on a tough up-and-coming scary guy like Till. It’s not a bad thing.”

The reasoning behind Till missing weight, which was originally given by the UFC, was that he was forced to tend to a family emergency at the hospital during his cut, and while Till confirmed this, he also put the full blame on himself.