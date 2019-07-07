Dana White Reacts To Ben Askren’s ‘Vicious’ Five-Second Knockout Loss To Jorge Masvidal

Spread the word!













Everyone was freaking out last night (Sat. July 6, 2019) after Jorge Masvidal knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239.

Masvidal caught Askren with a flying knee coming in on a takedown attempt. Askren was knocked out in one of the worst ways you’ll ever see in mixed martial arts (MMA). Thankfully, UFC President Dana White revealed in the post-fight press conference that “Funky” should be okay.

However, he also divulged that the knockout was one of the most vicious he has ever seen in all his years of being around the sport of MMA (via BJPenn.com):

“Wow. I mean it was.. It’s one of those things. You know, if you’re Masvidal you’re assuming (Ben Askren) is going to run right out and shoot on you. So you’re going to run right out and throw the flying knee. Yea, it was one of the most viscous knockouts that I have ever seen in my life.”

Askren must be doing fine for now, as he was able to issue out a Tweet hours after being knocked out. However, it remains to be seen what is next for the former ONE and Bellator welterweight champion after suffering the first loss of his MMA career.

What did you make of Masvidal’s knockout win over Ben Askren?