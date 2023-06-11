Dana White was less than sympathetic after hearing about Conor McGregor’s unusual run-in with the Miami Heat mascot.

The Irishman was in town for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets on Friday night. During half-time, Conor McGregor took to center-court in a segment scripted to promote his new pain relief spray. What transpired was both awkward and hilarious as the Heat mascot, Burnie, came out and squared up to McGregor sporting a pair of oversized boxing gloves. Looking to add another knockout to his resume, McGregor uncorked a solid-looking left hand that sent Burnie crashing to the hardwood. The Irishman followed it up with another left before Burnie was dragged off the court.

While it all seemed like a bit of fun at first, things quickly took a turn when Burnie was sent to a local ER after absorbing the all-to-real strikes from the former two-division world champion.

Following Saturday night’s return to the Great White North, Dana White commented on the incident, questioning why mascots are so eager to get punched in the face by world-class fighters.

“What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made out of? Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot — I don’t even know what he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet — I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot,” White said during the UFC 289 post-fight press conference. “Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Conor McGregor Isn’t the First Fighter to Smash a Mascot

This isn’t the first time a professional fighter has flatlined a mascot. In 2018, former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder leveled an ESPN Nacion mascot on live television.

“I saw the Deontay Wilder one, too,” said White. “What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters?

For what it’s worth, Conor McGregor’s knockout of Burnie was his first finish dating back to a first-round knockout against UFC Hall of Fame inductee Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in 2020. Since then, McGregor has suffered back-to-back finishes himself, both coming against lightweight rival Dustin Poirier. In their July 2021 clash, ‘The Notorious’ suffered a brutal leg break near the end of the opening round.

Now fully recovered, Conor McGregor can be seen on the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, currently airing on ESPN. Once the season comes to a close, the Irishman is expected to make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon against opposing TUF coach ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler. No official date or location has been announced, but all parties involved have suggested December as the likeliest date for their duel.