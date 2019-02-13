Dana White Proclaims Israel Adesanya Has ‘It’ After UFC 234 ‘Kung Fu Movie’

After his incredible performance at UFC 234, Dana White has proclaimed Israel Adesanya has ‘got it.’

It is hard to disagree with the boss man. “Stylebender” has rattled off five quick wins since first entering the Octagon in February of 2018. Few fighters compete five times in a 12-month span. And fewer win all five fights impressively.

“The kid’s got ‘it.’” White said at the UFC 234 post-fight press conference (h/t MMAFighting). “He’s got that — not only is he talented in the Octagon, he’s talented outside of it too. His interviews are exciting, he’s an interesting guy. He’s fun to watch. And I think he’s got a really bright future here.”

Watch White’s UFC 234 post-fight presser here:

White was giddy, almost childlike when he spoke of the ‘ kung fu’ movie that was Silva vs Adesanya.

“It was fun,” White said. “That first round was like a kung fu movie. It was a fun fight to watch, very fun. Two guys who are incredibly talented. I was saying yesterday, any oddsmakers that make Anderson Silva 7-to-1 is out of their mind. The guy’s always taking care of himself, he’s a great martial artist, and that was a fun fight.”

“But Israel went in with a sold-out house tonight, a lot of pressure on him to go in against the guy — you know, Anderson’s [43] years old, he’s supposed to go in and beat Anderson, but those are the kind of positions you’re in that you’ve got a lot of pressure on you. Anderson even said, ‘All the pressure’s on him. There’s none on me.’”

Due to Robert Whittaker’s unfortunate injury and subsequent surgery, the middleweight title picture is on hold. Both Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum seem to think they are the number one contender.

Things are about to get interesting.