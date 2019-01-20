Dana White Open To Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone Fight

Dana White open to this potential fight between Donald Cerrone and former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

A fight versus McGregor had been rumored to take place once Cerrone started dropping hints at it. Obviously that didn’t happen as the former UFC champion is temporarily suspended due to his actions in the UFC 229 brawl. He’ll having a hearing later this month to determine his fate. Thus, in the meantime, Cerrone took his latest fight.

Cerrone finished Alexander Hernandez in a lightweight bout in the second round by TKO at the UFC on ESPN+ 1 event. This show went down down on Saturday night (January 19, 2019) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Following the fight, Cerrone called him out and McGregor responded by stating that he would be willing to book the fight.

This led to the UFC President talking about the potential showdown at the post-fight press conference with the media. Obviously, with the two stars having such big names, it would do great business.

White was quoted by stating “That’d be cool,” when asked by media reporters about the potential fight.

“If those guys want that (fight) and fans want to see it, that’s what I do. We’ll see what happens,” White said (H/T to MMAWeekly).

“Don’t run out there and say that’s the fight I’m making. I don’t know what I’m gonna do. But I like the fact that two of these guys that are complete dogs and fight anybody – are willing to fight anybody – want to fight each other; that’s fun.”

