Dana White On UFC: We’re The Best Live Event In All Of Sports

Love him or hate him, UFC President Dana White may be the best promoter in all of sports .

Along with the Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, White has done more for the sport of MMA then any other person in the world. Whether White is selling an upcoming PPV or he is beefing with rival promoters, he speaks what he beleives to be the truth.

That’s not to say he might rub some people the wrong way. For instance, White believes that he has built the most entertaining sports franchise in the world. One that bests the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, among others.

“I know this sounds completely arrogant but we’re the best live event in all of sports,” White said during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports podcast , . “People who go to NFL games, college football, basketball, all this stuff, there’s nothing like going to a UFC event. A UFC event live is ridiculous.

“In the 18-year history of this company, I’ve never had a television executive, a sponsor, whatever it might be, come to an event and leave going ‘I don’t ever want to come to one of these again,’”

I’ll admit, there is nothing quite like a live UFC event. If you have not had the pleasure of attending, I highly recomend doing so. However, there is somthing to be said for the playoffs in any major sport.

That being said the UFC does consistently put on great events. Some better than others sure, but that happens in any sport. At the end of the day, it comes down to preferecne .

What do you think? Does the UFC have the most exciting sporting events?