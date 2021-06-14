UFC president, Dana White has attempted to clarify his recent comments about potentially implementing future long-term health care and benefits for UFC fighters fighting under the promotion’s banner, questioning if anyone has a job where they are offered health care and benefits forever, once they leave their employment.



White hit the headlines last week when he responded, “soon” to an Instagram user who had questioned if the organization was considering implementing future health care and long-term benefits for mixed martial artists under their banner, however, later in the week, claimed that he had actually responded to the wrong user when he replied, “soon” — effectively putting the kibosh on an incoming scheme for fighters.



“Yeah, uhm, that actually wasn’t a Q&A, that was on Instagram,” White said. “I responded to the wrong guy when I said ‘soon’ (laughs). That was wrong actually, I responded — I noticed that later, that I had said, ‘soon’, but it was on the wrong post. I wasn’t talking to that guy. It was somebody else.“



Drawing flak from numerous fighters and high-profile figures in the mixed martial arts community, White attempted once more on Saturday night to clear up his comments regarding future long-term health benefits and care for fighters at the post-fight press conference following UFC 263, questioning reporters assembled if anybody works in an industry where they’re offered long-term health care and benefits once they leave their position.



“Listen, we’re working on stuff like that all the time,” White said. “You know, we’re working on this brain stuff, we’ve spent millions and millions of dollars on brain studies for years and now, all the psychedelic stuff is happening, so we’re trying to figure out — a lot of guys are interested in that, from what we think — we think a lot of guys are interested.“



“So, we’re looking into — you know, we’re always looking into making things better, safer and whatever for the fighters” White explained. “I mean, I don’t know about health care forever. Does anyone have a job where they get health care forever when they leave? I mean, that’s pretty f*cking crazy. But — let’s all go work there, I don’t think anybody does it.“



In response to White’s question, former UFC featherweight champion and current Bellator featherweight titleholder, Cris Cyborg, who has openly campaigned for a fighter’s union to be inserted into the sport, listed off numerous sports organizations and leagues who offer their competitors long-term health care and benefits.



“MLB, NFL, NHL, NBA… did I miss any other leagues taking care of their athletes with post-retirement health care?“

