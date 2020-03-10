Anthony Johnson Plans On Catching Bodies In UFC Return, Targeting Jon Jones

Spread the word!













It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything, but Anthony Johnson is still plotting his return to the UFC.

The former light heavyweight title challenger revealed last year that he would be coming out of retirement after he hung up his gloves back in 2017. However, three months into 2020 and there still isn’t any concrete news about him officially returning.

Fear not, as “Rumble” claims everything is going smooth and he will eventually be inside the Octagon again:

“I mean everything’s going smooth,” Johnson said. (via MMA Fighting). “No date set yet. I just plan on catching a lot of bodies when I come back. That’s all I know. It don’t matter if it’s heavyweight or light heavyweight. I knock them all out, it don’t matter.”

Before a fight can materialize, Johnson still needs to reenter the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool. He would have to remain in it for six months before he is eligible to compete as well.

However, Johnson says the plan is to reenter the pool in April:

“Probably next month, something like that,” he added.

There are many big opponents for Johnson upon his return such as Stipe Miocic and a mouthwatering clash with fellow knockout artist Francis Ngannou.

However, the fight most would like to see is one with light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Given that they were previously booked to face each other in 2015 only for it to not materialize, Johnson naturally still has “Bones” in his sights:

“Most likely Jon will have the belt,” he said in another interview with Cageside Press. “I just don’t see him losing to anybody any time soon. If it’s Jon, I plan on fighting Jon. We’ll just see. I’m not trying to discredit anybody, or look over anybody else. So I know I’m going to have to take the necessary steps to get to Jon.

“If I have to fight two times, I’m with that. If I have to fight three times, I’ll do that. Whatever it takes to get to the title and win it, that’s what I’ll have to do.”

