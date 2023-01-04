Dana White’s mother describes UFC leader as ‘Vindictive tyrant’ in 2011 interview: ‘The person I knew changed’

Dana White’s mother’s comments, describing the UFC president as a “vindictive tyrant” back in 2011 interview has once more gone viral, following the former’s recent altercation with his wife, Anne White during a vacation in Cabo, Mexico.

White, the long-time shot caller of the UFC, was recently videoed on vacation with his wife, Anne White at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico – the pair were involved in a physical altercation, in which both threw slaps at each other.

Responding to the release of the video, Dana White admitted both had been heavily drinking prior to the incident, before expressing how embarrassed he was by the incident as a whole.



“My wife and I were out on Saturday night on New Year’s Eve, and unfortunately that’s what happened,” Dana White told TMZ during an interview addressing the altercation. “I’m one of the guys, you’ve heard me say for years, there’s never, ever an excuse for a guy to put his hands on a woman, and now here I am on TMZ talking about it. My wife and I have been married for almost 30 years, we’ve known each other since we were 12 years old. We’ve obviously been through some sh*t together, we’ve got three kids and this is one of those situations that’s horrible. I’m embarrassed, but it’s also one of those situations that right now, we’re more concerned about our kids.”

“We have three kids and obviously since the video popped up, we’ve shown the kids the video,” Dana White said. “We’re more focused on our family right now. People are going to have opinions on this, and most of the people’s opinions would be right, especially in my case. You don’t put your hands on a woman ever. My wife and I love each other, we’ve been together for a very long time. We’ve known each other since we were very little, and this is just one of those unfortunate situations.”

Since footage of White’s altercation with his wife was released, a video interview filmed back in 2011 including audio of White’s mother, in which she described him as “vindictive tyrant” has once again gone viral online.

“It is difficult for me to see how, as the popularity of the UFC evolved, the person I once knew changed into someone who is egotistical, self-centered, arrogant, and cruel,” Dana White’s mother said. “Dana went from being a true friend, a good son, and a truly nice person to being a vindictive tyrant who lacks any feelings for how he treats others.”

“Dana has a reputation for being ruthless and going after anyone he feels has said or done anything he doesn’t like with a vengeance. Anyone who has ever worked for Dana knows Dana is dangerous and vengeful and will take legal action in a heartbeat.”



“I have no idea where Dana got his filthy mouth because when he was growing up, I didn’t swear in front of Dana or his sister. At times, I don’t know who he can possibly make a comprehensible sentence with the f-bombs used as every other word.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

Dana White is slated to receive punishment for his part in the altercation

As per a report from DAZN reporter, Steven Muehlhausen, White is likely set to receive punishment for his altercation with his wife on New Year’s Eve.

“Sources: Dana White is expected to receive punishment after slapping his wife over the weekend in Mexico,” Muehlhausen tweeted.