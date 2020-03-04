Dana White Leaning Towards Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez Rematch

Spread the word!













It looks like Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez might be running things back again.

The pair competed for the vacant flyweight title this past weekend at UFC Norfolk. However, only Benavidez was eligible to win the strap after Figueiredo missed weight.

In the end, the UFC’s worst nightmare occurred as Figueiredo ended up winning via second-round TKO to keep the title vacant. Although it was a definitive ending to the fight, there was some controversy as Benavidez was busted open after an accidental clash of heads leading up to the finish.

And given that the fight was pretty competitive — at least in the first round — White is leaning towards booking the duo in a rematch for the vacant title (via Adam Hill).

“UFC president Dana White says he is leaning toward booking a Benavidez-Figueiredo rematch for the 125-pound title.”

“Combination of Figueiredo missing weight and the clash of heads being a determining factor in the outcome.”

It’s hard to imagine many complaining about a rematch at this point.

However, Benavidez will have to wait some time as he has been medically suspended for three months following his knockout defeat.

What do you think of a rematch being booked between Figueiredo and Benavidez?