“Dana White is the new Don King” Former UFC Heavyweight Warns Boxing Could Face Fighter Exploitation

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has launched sharp criticism at Dana White, drawing comparisons to notorious boxing promoter Don King and expressing disappointment over Australian cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia signing with White’s Zuffa Boxing venture. Hunt, who competed in both K-1 and PRIDE before his UFC career, also raised concerns about the neurological risks associated with White’s Power Slap competition.

Mark Hunt Raises Alarm: Dana White Replicating “Don King” Model in Zuffa Boxing Expansion

Hunt did not mince words when characterizing White’s approach to fighter compensation. Dana White is like Don King,” Hunt stated. “Think about it. He’s done the same thing to every fighter in UFC, and then everyone that’s gone against him, he’s gone and spoken badly about them.”

The comparison to King, widely criticized for exploiting boxers throughout his career, suggests Hunt believes White operates under similar principles of maximizing promotional profits while minimizing fighter earnings, he explained in an interview with CoinPoker.

The former heavyweight contender elaborated on his view of the UFC compensation structure: “You’re going to get a short end of the deal when you’re signed with people like Dana White and Zuffa,” Hunt explained. “They say that he is going to save boxing, but from what? Dana White in boxing, what’s he trying to save? He just takes from the sport like he’s done in MMA for many years.” White announced Zuffa Boxing in June 2025, with the promotion securing Opetaia as its first major signing in January 2026.

Hunt questioned the legitimacy of UFC championships themselves. “How is he going to save boxing? He’s talking about all these belts. Dude, your UFC belt is garbage. Tell me, what do you pay your fighters, Dana?” Hunt said. “The UFC belt is trash. It’s worth absolutely nothing. There’s no integrity in their belts.” Data from the UFC antitrust lawsuit revealed fighters received approximately 13-20% of event revenues between 2010 and 2017, compared to 48-50% in major professional sports leagues.

Zuffa Boxing

Hunt also addressed proposed changes to the Muhammad Ali Act, federal legislation designed to protect boxers from exploitative practices. “Why are they trying to change the Ali Act? What is the point of changing the Ali Act? The Ali Act helps the fighters, it gives them transparency,” Hunt questioned. “Why are you trying to do that? Because they’re trying to lock them down and they’re already being oppressed. There’s no transparency for fighters or anything. They’re really taking advantage of them enough as it is, without the need to change the Muhammad Ali Act.” The California State Athletic Commission voted 6-0 in October 2025 to support the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, legislation backed by Zuffa Boxing that critics argue would reduce fighter protections.

Regarding Opetaia’s decision to sign with Zuffa Boxing, Hunt expressed personal disappointment. “He [Jai Opetaia] is a big boy. He’s earned his spot to where he is. And at the end of the day, it’s their decision on who they go with, despite the way I feel about it,” Hunt acknowledged. “It’s got nothing to do with me. It’s his career and his life at the end of the day. It’s a disappointment.” Opetaia, the undefeated IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion with a 29-0 record, announced his Zuffa Boxing partnership on January 17, 2026.

Dana White’s Power Slap

The Power Slap competition, launched by White in November 2022 and regulated by the Nevada Athletic Commission, has drawn medical scrutiny. “The problem with slap fighting is that all of them are definitely getting CTE for sure,” Hunt stated bluntly. His concerns align with research published in JAMA Surgery in September 2024, which found observable signs of concussion in 79.1% of professional slap fighting matches, with nearly 80% of participants exhibiting at least one visible concussion sign.

Hunt pressed further on athlete welfare. “Who looks out for these so-called slap fighter athletes when they’re done with their sport or when they’re done with them? Who looks after them? Can you tell me who looks after those people? Or who looks after the UFC fighters when they’re done?” he asked.

“As for these guys signing with Zuffa or Dana White, it’s only a matter of time before they’re not getting their full potential, what they’re worth. They should know their worth now as a fighter,” Hunt warned.

Hunt’s combat sports credentials add weight to his criticisms. Before joining the UFC, the New Zealand-born fighter won the K-1 World Grand Prix championship in 2001, defeating Francisco Filho in the final. He also competed in PRIDE Fighting Championships from 2004 to 2006, facing elite opponents including Fedor Emelianenko and Mirko Cro Cop.

Zuffa Boxing held its inaugural event on January 23, 2026, with Opetaia scheduled to defend his cruiserweight titles on March 8, 2026 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The promotion operates as a joint venture between TKO Group Holdings and Saudi Arabia’s Sela, with financial arrangements designed to minimize TKO’s risk exposure.

Hunt concluded his assessment by emphasizing the pattern he perceives across White’s business ventures. “All they’ve done is just taken from the sport of MMA. They just take from the fighters.”