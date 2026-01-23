Callum Walsh Gets Knocked Down, But Stays Undefeated Against Carlos Ocampo – Zuffa Boxing 1 Highlights

Callum Walsh delivered another dominant performance in the Zuffa Boxing 1 main event.

Both fighters came out swinging for the fences, but it was Walsh who landed the more impactful shots. To his credit, Ocampo ate everything ‘King’ threw his way, but offered little in return.

Controversy struck in the sixth round when Ocampo appeared to land a shot on Walsh’s shoulder during an exchange. The blow appeared to knock Walsh off balance, prompting him to put his glove on the mat. As a result, the referee ruled it a knockdown for Ocampo, much to the chagrin of Walsh.

The moment appeared to give Ocampo a little bit of life, but it wasn’t long before Walsh was back in the driver’s seat and drawing blood from his opponent’s nose.

In the ninth, Ocampo landed a blatant low blow on Walsh that resulted in him being deducted one point. The deduction essentially erased his phantom knockdown in the sixth, but none of that would matter as we went to the scorecards for what would be a decisive decision victory in favor of the unbeaten Irish sensation.

Official Result: Callum Walsh def. Carlos Ocampo via unanimous decision (98-90, 98-90, 97-91).

Check Out Highlights From Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ocampo at Zuffa Boxing 1: