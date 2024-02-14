Dana White pumps brakes on brash ego of Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 298: ‘He still has a lot to prove’

Promotional CEO, Dana White has issued a word of warning to incoming featherweight title challenger, Ilia Topuria ahead of UFC 298 this weekend, claiming the German-born contender “still has a lot to prove” to fans before his title fight with Alexander Volkanovski.

Topuria, the current number three ranked featherweight contender, returns to the Octagon in hsi first main event slot atop a pay-per-view – taking headlining honors at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California – as he takes on featherweight great, Volkanovski.

In the midst of a promotional-perfect run so far since his 2020 landing in the Octagon, Topuria, who brings with him a massive Spanish following to his premier title tilt at UFC 298, has vowed to stop the Australian early, as well as denying a championship fight to a host of contenders, as well as chasing a super clash with ex-titleholder, Conor McGregor.

Dana White talks Ilia Topuria’s rise

However, reacting to Topuria’s brash persona as of recent times, promotional leader, White claimed the incoming featherweight championship hopeful still has a long way to go and much to prove on is journey with the organization.

“As much of a stud as [Ilia Topuria] is, he’s still got a lot to prove,” White told Kevin Iole during a recent interview. “I don’t know about that [a call out to Conor McGregor]. I think he’s got a lot to – listen, when you’re undefeated, you’ve never tasted defeat, and you’ve been on the rise that this guy is on, that’s the way you should be thinking and that’s what your mentality should be. But we’ll see how it plays out on Saturday night.” (H/T MMA Mania)

In his most recent Octagon appearance, Topuria landed a dominant unanimous decision win over former interim featherweight title challenger, Josh Emmett in the main event of a UFC Fight Night Jacksonville card last summer.

Can Ilia Topuria land featherweight gold at UFC 298?