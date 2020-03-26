Dana White Says ‘I Don’t Give A F*ck’ What the MMA Media Thinks

Spread the word!













Dana White has again attacked the MMA media for their coverage of UFC 249.

The 52-year-old has received some criticism from journalists for his determination to press ahead with Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson amid the coronavirus crisis.

Just last week, White slammed the media who he called wimps for questioning his decision to hold events while other sports franchises postpone theirs, he said.

“Think about this: Go online and look at some of these people – and this isn’t a knock, this is just a fact: The weakest, wimpiest people on earth cover the biggest, baddest sport on earth. What do you expect them to say? What do you think they’re gonna say?

“Listen, the media can talk as much sh*t as they want,” White said. “They don’t feed families. They don’t take care of f*cking people. They don’t have people that count on them. They don’t have people to support. We’re doing the right thing as far medical testing goes and everything. That’s all we f*cking do.”

The UFC boss has again commented on the media, only to say he doesn’t care what they think and advise he will no longer be providing news updates due to persistent “bullsh*t” stories they publish.

Speaking to Barstool Sports, White said. “I know everything. I’m not telling the media anything. I’m not telling them anything, ok? Because every day when I wake up there’s a bullsh*t story and somebody doesn’t like this, or somebody doesn’t like that. I don’t give a f*ck what you think, what you like or don’t like. On April 18th, you either want to turn on the TV and watch this fight, or you don’t. You don’t even have to f*cking show up because there’s not going to be any fans there. You don’t have to come cover it. You either want to each it or you don’t. (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)