Dana White Gives Prediction For McGregor vs. Khabib PPV Buyrate

Dana White gives prediction on how well the UFC lightweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov will do on PPV. The lightweight champion and former champion will do battle at the upcoming UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

The Fight

This bout will serve as the main event and the biggest fight thus far in 2018 for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

McGregor has not been seen in the Octagon since at UFC 205 when he won the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez. He then fought in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Since then, McGregor’s status as an active MMA fighter was put on hold once again due this arrest.

Dana White Gives Prediction

White briefly spoke with Yahoo Sports where he gave his prediction for how well the fight will do on pay-per-view. This is when the UFC President predicted a record-breaking night was in store come fight time.

“I am confident it will do 2 million on pay-per-view,” White said. He added that wouldn’t rule out 3 million because the show is “trending as big as anything we’ve ever done.” “We’ve had some regular people pay $10,000 for a ticket,” White said. “But when I say regular people, I should say some very rich, regular people.”

The UFC 229 pay-per-view event is slated to take place on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The promotion will be adding more matches to the card in the coming weeks.

The Card

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor – for lightweight title

Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Dominick Reyes vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Felice Herrig vs. Michelle Waterson

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Jussier Formiga vs. Sergio Pettis

Scott Holtzman vs. Alan Patrick

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Lina Lansberg

Nik Lentz vs. Gray Maynard

Ryan LaFlare vs. Tony Martin

Tonya Evinger vs. Aspen Ladd