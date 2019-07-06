Dana White Explains Why John Lineker Was Released From UFC

Spread the word!













Earlier this week the UFC pulled off a rather shocking move by cutting top-ranked bantamweight John Lineker from the promotion.

This came shortly after Lineker pulled from his UFC Greenville bout against Rob Font in June on short-notice. Lineker pulled after suffering a facial laceration during his weight cut.

When asked by TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter why Lineker was released from the UFC, White noted the matchmakers were becoming fed up with the Brazilian and his unprofessionalism (via MMA Fighting):

“I think it was because he hasn’t made weight a few times,” White said, “and I just know that the matchmakers were super frustrated with him. The guy wasn’t being professional.”

While with the UFC, Lineker missed weight five times for several different fights. When he pulled out at the 11th hour for his fight against Font, the heavy-handed bantamweight’s unreliability also shone through, making the decision easier:

“When you don’t make it to the Octagon neither, a bunch of times, it’s a waste of everybody’s time, energy and money,” White said. “We expect guys to be professional, do what they’re supposed to do, show up. The matchmakers were done, they had it.”

What do you think about the UFC’s decision to release Lineker?