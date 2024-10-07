Dana White Dismisses Doctors’ Concerns About Power Slap Causing Concussions: ‘Doctors Are Looking for Attention’

Dana White’s other promotion, the slap-fighting one, has been a long-running joke in the industry since its release to the masses.

Fighters, MMA media, and even fans have witnessed the viral clips of the traumatic knockouts on slap fighters, and it doesn’t really take a doctor to tell that it’s doing massive damage to the participants’ brains.

Even worse, most slap fighters are reportedly only getting paid around $5,000 U.S. dollars per performance. Not much of an incentive to develop CTE and long-term brain damage. But don’t worry. Doctor Dana White is on the prowl and is fighting back against legitimate doctors’ educated opinions.

Dana White scoffs at doctors’ medical opinions that slap fighting is damaging to the brain

“It sounds legit,” Dana White began (speaking with no medical experience or education on record). “They (the actual educated medical professionals) watched one episode of the show? Know nothing about medicals or what we do, or any of the studies we’ve done. It sounds like these typical doctors that look for attention to me.”

That’s right, folks. You heard it from the UFC president himself. Power Slap is on the up and up, capiche? No need to worry about CTE or long-term brain injuries. It’s also not like studies have come out that signal that up to 78% of Power Slap fighters leave with permanent brain damage. All for a measly $5,000, so what’s not to like?

Sadly, it seems as if Dana White won’t abandon his latest dream, and it hurts the heart of a UFC fan when you consider how much is currently going on in the sport that can use some much-needed attention. Resources, time and energy are going into the dangerous brand of Power Slap, and no amount of professional medical opinions will convince the UFC president that this is a sport best left alone.

Skip to (8:57) in the video below to see Dana White’s comments on what Doctors are saying about Power Slap.

What’s your opinion on Power Slap?