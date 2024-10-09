Dana White Dismisses PFL’s $8M Cross-Promotion Challenge: ‘Not Fun to Be Their Investor’

Dana White has no interest in a cross-promotion with the PFL.

Ahead of two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison’s return to the Octagon at UFC 307, the Professional Fighter’s League released a video on social media highlighting her first and only career loss against Larissa Pacheco in November 2022.

That prompted White to lash out at the rival organization during the post-fight press conference in Salt Lake City.

“When you’re losing as much money as [PFL] are, f*cking go for it,” White said. F*cking throw the kitchen sink at it,” White said. “They’re not very bright…Listen, it’s all fair, knock yourself out. They’re drowning, they suck. They’re not good at what they do. So, I guess you would just keep trying anything you can to make something stick” (h/t Sportskeeda).

White’s comments prompted PFL co-founder Donn Davis to issue a challenge to the UFC CEO, suggesting that they book Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg and Julianna Pena vs. Larissa Pacheco in a pair of cross-promotional clashes with the losing side responsible for paying the winners a guaranteed $2 million purse.

Dana White Not interested Donn Davis’ Challenge

Once again addressing the PFL and Davis’ challenge, White suggested that the PFL is trying to fight for its life and took a dig at those foolish enough to invest in the organization.

“When you’re losing the kind of money they’re losing and you’re in the position that they’re in, you just start throwing sh*t at the wall trying to fight for your life,” White said following Tuesday’s episode of DWCS. “It cannot be fun to be one of their investors. It cannot be fun.”

The PFL will attempt to turn a corner on October 19 when former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou finally makes his promotional debut against 2023 heavyweight tournament winner Renan Ferreira on pay-per-view. The event will also see Cyborg return to take on two-time tourney victor Larissa Pacheco.