Dana White Credits Joe Rogan For UFC’s Quick Growth

Dana White credits longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan for the quick rise of the Las Vegas-based promotion. The UFC President spoke about the importance of having Rogan call the fights that he presents to his fanbase. It would be interesting to see how different the promotion would be without his voice calling some of the biggest fights in the history of the UFC.

Rogan started with the promotion back in 1997 as an interviewer at UFC 12: Judgement Day in Dothan, Alabama, before eventually becoming a color commentator for the promotion.



Rogan was later joined by Mike Goldberg on commentary and called all of the UFC events. This changed once the UFC started to expand (more events) with their deal with FOX Sports.

Before Rogan re-signed with the UFC in 2016, he and Goldberg called all of the pay-per-view events as well as the events on FOX. Since then, he has cut back on his schedule and calls the majority of pay-per-view events.

During a recent interview, White explained having someone like Rogan with the promotion for such a long period of time.

“When you talk about talent, he’s the best ever,” White told Barstool Sports (H/T to MMAMania). “Part of the reason we’ve grown so fast is because Rogan’s ability to walk you through what’s going on while it’s happening. He’s brilliant, he’s so good, and he’s so passionate about the sport. You feel it when you’re watching.

This isn’t a guy who’s just there for the paycheck, this is a guy who loves this stuff. We didn’t pay Rogan the first 12 events he worked, he did them for free. He’s got a great voice for it too, his voice is great.”

