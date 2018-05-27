Dana White ‘Could See’ McGregor vs. Khabib Happening Soon

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White said that he was expecting to meet with former two-division champion Conor McGregor this weekend in Liverpool, England, but following today’s (May 27, 2018) UFC Fight Night 130, which took place at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, he said that the two will meet in Las Vegas.

White also commented on a potential bout between McGregor and current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, sounding confident that it’ll happen, although that obviously depends on McGregor’s legal issues:

“Conor and I are going to meet in Las Vegas,” White said at the UFC Liverpool post-fight press conference. “I’m pretty confident [a lightweight title fight] is a fight that Conor wants, and I’m pretty confident that is a fight Khabib wants. So yeah, I could see that happening.”

McGregor hasn’t competed inside of the Octagon since knocking out Eddie Alvarez in the main event of UFC 205 in November 2016 to become the promotion’s lightweight champion. He then took on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match last August in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, suffering a 10th-round TKO defeat.

Most recently, however, McGregor made headlines when he arrived at a media day prior to UFC 223 last month in Brooklyn, New York and essentially attacked a bus filled with fighters. He then spent a night in a Brooklyn jail and will once again appear in court next month in New York.