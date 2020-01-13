Dana White: UFC Doctor Says Conor McGregor Is In Best Ever Shape

Spread the word!













UFC President Dana White is expecting the best Conor McGregor to turn up at UFC 246 this weekend. The Irishman will return to the octagon to face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, after over a year out of action. Although ring rust may play a factor, White expects ‘Notorious’ to be in the best shape of his life. That’s if the UFC doctors are to be believed anyway. Speaking to TMZ Sports the UFC boss said.

“I’m hearing that he’s in phenomenal shape right now. The UFC doctor is saying he thinks Conor is in the best shape he’s ever seen him in. His head seems to be in the right place. Ring rust is real. I believe in it, we’ll see how that goes. I think the level of disrespect shown to ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone by the media, by a lot of the fans and definitely the sports books in Las Vegas is insanity.”

This claim adds to what McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh has already said about the 31-year-old fighter. The SBG Ireland owner previously claimed his man was in peak condition, “the best I’ve seen him” heading into this return bout on Jan 18.

Speaking about the UFC 246 main event, White believes its an interesting matchup for various reasons.

“This fight is interesting on a lot of different levels. Obviously Conors been out for a while, Conor has fought two times at 170lbs. He’s got a win and a loss at 170lbs. I believe in ring rust. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has gone on these two fight skids before and come back. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is almost one of those guys that needs something big to fight for. It’s more than just the money and all the things that go along with it. This is the type of fight that ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone is an absolute spoiler in. This is his deal. These are the type of fights he likes to be in.”

Do you expect to see the best Conor McGregor against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246?