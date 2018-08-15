Dana White Claps Back At WWE Star’s Brock Lesnar Insult

In this day and age, no one should be all that surprised when Dana White claps back at a WWE superstar.

Such was the case this week when WWE Universal Championship title contender Roman Reigns ‘called out’ Brock Lesnar. Lesnar and Reigns will meet for the title at WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view this Sunday.

Lesnar is expected to lose the belt in the scripted match and move on to his UFC return. His move is common knowledge, and Reigns played on it on live television this week:

“I’m gonna send Brock so far back into the UFC he’s gonna find his head stuck in Dana White’s ***.”

Lesnar recently returned to the UFC at July 7’s UFC 226, calling out newly-crowned heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

White may be laughing out loud at Reigns’ callout, but he’ll soon be laughing all the way to the bank due to Lesnar’s immense drawing potential.