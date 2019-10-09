Dana White Blasts ‘Scumbag’ Oscar De La Hoya Again

Spread the word!













It’s no secret that UFC president Dana White and Golden Boy Promotions’ Oscar De La Hoya don’t like each other.

Things seemed to go sour between the promoters once White booked Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather alongside Showtime Boxing back in 2017. De La Hoya began to bash the matchup, urging fans not to watch it, before suggesting a fight between McGregor and Canelo Alvarez – or De La Hoya himself, would be better.

Speaking with Sirius XM, White was asked about his beef with De La Hoya, who he called a “scumbag” for trying to hurt the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight after White had supported his promotions all years prior. (H/T World Boxing News)

“So me and Oscar used to be cool, right. He’d have these fights and I would literally promote his fights on my social media and I would obviously watch the fights and stuff like that. Then, we do Mayweather versus McGregor and this guy starts going out pleading with boxing fans not to watch it.

“I mean who does that? Just a real scumbag move. Then, as soon as the fight’s over he says he wants to fight McGregor next. So the Mayweather versus McGregor was horrible for boxing but him fighting McGregor isn’t? Give me a break.”

De La Hoya also attempted to venture into the world of MMA promoting. He booked a bout between Tito Ortiz and Chuck Liddell this past November, a show that was ultimately a flop.

“Then he’s going to promote an MMA fight, good luck to him, anybody who wants to try and get into MMA good luck to you”, White said. “But then he says ‘we’re going to treat the athletes the way they should be treated – the UFC doesn’t’. He has a press conference, goes up on stage and he doesn’t even know any of the fighters’ names. Then the show is a complete disaster and flopped. After that, he comes out and starts lying, trying to say that it was very successful on digital. I mean I could just go on for days and days about what an absolute douche this guy is.

“People just don’t want to chat sh*t about Oscar except for me. ‘Well you have to respect his er…’ well I don’t have to respect anything from this guy anymore. The stuff that you respected from Oscar De La Hoya was 10 years ago, okay? That was ancient history. The new Oscar De La Hoya is a scumbag, a liar and a complete moron. So that’s where Oscar De La Hoya and I are.”

