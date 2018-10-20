Dana White Believes Tony Ferguson Deserves Khabib Fight Next

Dana White believes that former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson should be next in line for Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is from a different standpoint though. Not as the UFC President but rather as a fight fan.

This has been a fight that fans have wanted to see for years but something has always gotten in the way of it happening.

After a third attempt, they did not fight each other. Nurmagomedov and Ferguson’s highly-anticipated lightweight match-up was scrapped when Nurmagomedov was rushed to the hospital the day before the weigh-ins prior to the UFC 209 event. He was unable to compete in his scheduled interim lightweight title match in the co-main event, which was dubbed as the people’s main event.

Then, the promotion tried to make it for the fourth time at UFC 223. But that fight got scrapped after Ferguson suffered a knee injury. In his latest fight, Ferguson beat Anthony Pettis by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC 229 pay-per-view event.

Obviously, a rematch between the UFC lightweight champ and Conor McGregor would be a huge fight. But White doesn’t see this bout as the one to make next. Instead, he stated in an interview with ESPN.com that he would like to see Ferguson get the next shot at the title.

Dana White Believes In Ferguson

“As a fight fan, you’ve gotta go with Tony,” White said. “Tony had the belt, tweaked his knee, got stripped. (McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov) happens. Tony never lost the belt in a fight.”

White pointed out that both Ferguson and McGregor have lost their lightweight titles without defending them. However, Ferguson has not received another shot at the crown, unlike McGregor.