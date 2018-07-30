Dana White Adamant About Booking Cris Cyborg vs. Amanda Nunes

UFC President Dana White has doubled down on making one fight happen in the near future which is UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg taking on UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Cyborg (20-1, 1 NC) is widely regarded as the best female fighter in the world with her only loss of her pro-MMA career thus far came back in 2005 when she made her professional debut and is coming off a big win over Yana Kunitskaya to retain her UFC women’s featherweight strap in March via the first-round TKO.

Nunes (16-4) is fresh off a successful women’s bantamweight title defense over Raquel Pennington in May which was her seventh in a row to go along with her list of wins over some of the biggest names in the sport including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Valentina Shevchenko.

If she is able to win this fight then it would mark the fact that she would become just the third fighter in UFC history to be a champion in two weight classes at the same time, which would no doubt be pretty impressive.

“That’s the fight to make,” White said earlier this week following UFC on FOX 30’s ceremonial weigh ins (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “I don’t know when we’ll get it done, but that’s the fight to make. That’s the fight I want, I know that’s the fight the fans want, and it’s the fight we need to get done.”

Cyborg has already called out Nunes for a fight at the upcoming UFC 228 pay-per-view (PPV) event but the only issue is the fact that Nunes wants to wait a bit longer in order to make it happen as she wants the fight to go down at the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.