One of the top ten Featherweight contenders in the UFC, Dan Ige solidified his place in the rankings with a stunning one-punch knockout over Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21.

Following this finish in his Post-Fight Interview, Ige had one name in mind for his next fight to more up the rankings.

“I would love to face the Zombie man,” Ige said. “I’ve been trying to fight this guy forever, he says he doesn’t know who I am, I went on a tear, went on a six-fight win streak fell short, got a sweet knockout tonight, please man give me the Zombie.”

Prior to his most recent bout, Ige had lost to Calvin Kattar breaking his impressive win streak that had been accumulated since entering the UFC.

The opponent who he has taken aim at next, Chan Sung Jung, The Korean Zombie is currently coming off a loss against Brian Ortega in October of last year. Before that, Zombie had put together back-to-back wins in 2019.

Currently, there has been no news of any booking for The Korean Zombie any with the fashion Ige was able to secure victory in his latest bout, it is likely that he will be ready to return to the ring ASAP.