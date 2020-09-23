UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has given his thoughts on how he sees this weekend’s middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa unfolding. The two undefeated fighters will meet in the main event of UFC 253 this Sat. September 26 inside the Flash Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Hooker, who trains alongside Adesanya in Auckland at CKB, spoke about the week on his podcast earlier this week.

Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa Prediction! Full Episode: https://youtu.be/PD7VN0_Mufw#ufc253 Posted by Dan "Hangman" Hooker on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

“What can I say about this? Too much weights, not enough speed work. I feel like this is going to be a very one-sided fight. I do not feel like this is going to be the biggest test of Israel’s career. I feel like Paulo Costa is too limited of a striker,” Hooker said.

” He accepts wearing a few shots to give a few shots, which will work against another limited striker, but when you’re against a guy like Israel Adesanya, who can pick his shots better than anybody in the world. And your standing across from that guy, you let him hit you. He will break you down.

“You let him hit you, he will hurt you, he will pick you apart, and he will stop you coming forward.”

This weekend’s title fight is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated fights of 2020, and one that MMA fans around the world will be tuning in for.

How do you see this fight going down?