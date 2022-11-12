Dan Hooker snaps skid with body kick stoppage win against Claudio Puelles – UFC 281 Highlights

Snapping his disappointing run of back-to-back losses at both the lightweight and featherweight limit, Auckland striker, Dan Hooker manages to halt the surge of Claudio Puelles, stopping the Peruvian with a nasty body kick TKO win in the second round of their UFC 281 main card opener at Madison Square Garden.

Rebounding from consecutive losses to both newly minted champion, Islam Makhachev and recent main event victor, Arnold Allen, Hooker, a teammate of event headliner, Israel Adesanya at City Kickboxing — survived an onslaught of heel hook and imanari roll attempts from Puelles throughout the opening round of their main card fight.

Displaying some decent body work in the second frame, Hooker managed to capitalize on hay in the barn, finishing the grappling expert with a front kick to the body in the final minute of the round.

Below, catch highlights from Dan Hooker’s win over Claudio Puelles