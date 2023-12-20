video – UFC standout Dan Hooker puts radio show producer to sleep with a triangle choke

Dan Hooker returned to action a lot earlier this expected.

After breaking his arm while preparing for a scrap with Bobby Green last month, the tenured UFC fan favorite has kept busy by making the rounds on various podcasts and radio shows. In one particular instance, ‘The Hangman’ decided to flex his submission skills.

During an appearance on The Morning Rumble, the UFC lightweight contender was asked to execute a triangle choke on Mitch Farr, one of the show’s producers.

Things went exactly as you would expect.

Dan Hooker casually choking out a radio producer pic.twitter.com/nu0kAIeGtY — Rogan (@MarkHuntgoat) December 20, 2023

In the clip, Hooker forces a tap out of Farr twice before really digging in on the third try. Despite Farr repeatedly tapping out, he was briefly put to sleep.

Clearly disoriented, but brandishing a smile on his face once regaining consciousness, Farr commented on the grappling exchange saying, “I’m good.”

After dropping four out of five fights, Dan Hooker bounced back with back-to-back wins over Claudio Puelles and Jalin Turner. ‘The Hangman’ was hoping to get one more win to close out his 2023, but an unfortunate injury ended his year early. 13-8 under the UFC banner and 23-12 overall, Hooker will now focus on healing up so that he can carry his momentum into the new year.