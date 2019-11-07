Dan Hardy Issues Lengthy Apology To Johnny Walker For UFC 244 Claims

Spread the word!













Dan Hardy caused a bit of a stir when he claimed that Johnny Walker was talking trash to Corey Anderson prior to their fight at UFC 244 this past weekend.

Hardy claimed he heard that Walker was telling Anderson, “Corey, I’m going to knock you out, I’m going to knock you out,” before they walked out to the Octagon. Of course, Anderson picked up the first-round TKO finish when it was all said and done.

Soon after Hardy’s claims made the rounds, Waker took to social media to call the former welterweight out on the story, claiming that it never happened. Even Anderson backed Walker up by saying it wasn’t the Brazilian who was talking trash to him, but rather some nearby fans. Now, Hardy has taken to social media to release a lengthy apology to Walker for the entire ordeal.

Here’s what he had to say:

“To Johnny Walker, and anyone else that was upset with the comments I made regarding the taunting backstage. After seeing the tension between the two fighters before they walked out, the reaction from Corey after the fight, as well as a conversation with members of the corner team, it was my understanding that mind games had been played.

“If I am incorrect, then I apologize. I didn’t say it as a negative characteristic of Johnny’s, but a part of the game, and the story around the fight. Those of you that remember me as a fighter will know that I loved a bit of trash-talking. In the unique atmosphere backstage, there was ample opportunity for fighters to interact before walking out.

“I was under the impression that something had taken place. It wasn’t my intention to pass on incorrect information. I’m sure Johnny isn’t the kind of fighter to taunt his opponents, and (I) apologize for giving you that impression.”

Walker has not responded to Hardy’s apology as of this writing.

What do you make of Hardy’s apology to Walker?