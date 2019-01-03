Cyborg Says ‘Disrespectful’ UFC Kicked Her Out Of Octagon After Loss

Cris Cyborg was by far the most dominant fighter in women’s MMA for years. That all changed, however, when Amanda Nunes knocked her out in 51 seconds in the co-main event of last weekend’s UFC 232. Now, Cyborg says the UFC wouldn’t even grant her a post-fight interview.

Talk of a rematch between Cyborg and Nunes has swirled since the shocking fight. But UFC President Dana White has been less than enthused about that prospect due to the dominant nature of Cyborg’s loss. That talk can wait, however, as Cyborg was more focused on the current aftermath of the fight after her first loss in 13 years. The topic of a rematch was brought up at the post-fight press conference, yet Cyborg chose to point out she wasn’t even given an interview in the Octagon.

The UFC disrespected her by ‘kicking her out of the cage,’ she said:

“They just kicked me out of the cage. I think (it’s) very bad, very disrespectful, because I did a lot for the sport, I was supposed to say hello for my fans and talk to them. I think it’s not right. But OK, they did, (it’s) already done, I can go (to the) media and talk to my fans, say how I appreciate them, how them coming to the cage to watch my fight, all Cyborg Nation here to watch me. It’s OK, I just feel like I’m supposed to say something.”

Never Easy

Cyborg then opened up on her overall career path in the UFC, noting that it was never easy. Indeed it wasn’t, as the promotion was hellbent on forcing her to cut down to bantamweight in her early UFC days. That resulted in some ill-advised weight cuts down to 140 pounds where she was clearly in bad shape. She said she was and is a champion, and left the door open to maintaining that mindset outside the UFC:

“Never easy. But I worked hard and worked harder and got the belt and proved everybody who I am. Against the system. Nobody do this. Against the system. And who I am, (I was a) champion before, but I want to be champion in people’s hearts and I’m gonna continue doing this anywhere I’m going.”

Cyborg has undoubtedly had a rocky road with the world’s MMA leader, and her contract is set to expire. It’s unknown whether or not she will re-up with the UFC soon. With the women’s featherweight division badly lacking top contenders, she could be the only true challenger to Nunes’ new title.

It would seem the UFC will have to start showing her some respect for her body of work, however. And without her title, they may not.