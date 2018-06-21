Cyborg Is Now Offering Judo Training To Ronda Rousey’s WWE Rival

Earlier this year, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey made her professional wrestling debut, appearing at World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) Royal Rumble.

Since then, Rousey has dove full force into her new profession, most recently taking part in a rivalry with Alexa Bliss.

And although she’s made it clear that she’s perfectly content with leaving the mixed martial arts world behind, Rousey may not have a choice.

Just recently, UFC women’s featherweight titleholder and longtime Rousey rival Cris Cyborg took to her official Twitter account to offer up Bliss some training help:

Let me know # @AlexaBliss_WWE if you need help training Judo takedown and armbar defense! — Cris Cyborg #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) June 20, 2018

Despite the fact that the two never ended up fighting, Rousey and Cyborg have a long history of bad blood. For years, they went back-and-forth in the media and at one point, the Brazilian was attempting to make the 135-pound limit to challenge Rousey, although it never came to fruition.

As far as MMA goes, the ‘Rowdy’ one has yet to officially retire, but it’s expected that she’ll never fight again.